Samantha Smith’s mother said it is a true honor that Artek still remembers her daughter

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-FitrSociety & Culture June 25, 5:18
Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in KazanSport June 24, 19:59
Putin visits Crimean youth camp ArtekSociety & Culture June 24, 19:42
Conflict around Qatar should be settled by diplomatic means - source at Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 24, 16:44
More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM MutkoSport June 24, 15:03
Sistema's president hopes for dialogue with Rosneft on settlement agreementBusiness & Economy June 24, 14:56
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment FundWorld June 24, 13:12
Ukrainian Army units shell Donetsk Republic in first hours of newceasefireWorld June 24, 5:19
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watchSport June 23, 21:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. Jane Smith, mother of the U.S. schoolgirl Samantha Smith, said it is a true honor that Russia’s Artek summer camp devoted its new session of the 2017 season to her daughter.
Samantha Smith visited the USSR in 1983 as the Goodwill Ambassador and became a symbol of international child diplomacy. In 1981, Smith wrote a letter to the head of the USSR with questions about concerns related to the confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States, and two years later she visited Artek. This year, she would be 45 years old. In 1985, at the age of 13 Samantha Smith was killed in a plane crash in the U. S.
"It is very touching and truly an honor that Artek still remembers Samantha, and in such a concrete way," Jane Smith stressed in a brief email that was received by a TASS correspondent in New York.
"It is so important that we are all continuing to work hard toward making this a safer world for future generations," she added.
On June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the children’s camp Artek in Crimea ahead of the Samantha’s Smile holiday session.
The Artek international children’s holiday canter incorporates ten camps, as nine of them have been refurbished. The number of camps is expected to total ten at the end of 2018. The new holiday camp Solnechny (Sunny) is expected to accommodate simultaneously 1,000 children with a total area of 6.1 hectares.