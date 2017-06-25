Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Samantha Smith’s mother said it is a true honor that Artek still remembers her daughter

Society & Culture
June 25, 5:27 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"It is so important that we are all continuing to work hard toward making this a safer world for future generations," she added

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. Jane Smith, mother of the U.S. schoolgirl Samantha Smith, said it is a true honor that Russia’s Artek summer camp devoted its new session of the 2017 season to her daughter.

Samantha Smith visited the USSR in 1983 as the Goodwill Ambassador and became a symbol of international child diplomacy. In 1981, Smith wrote a letter to the head of the USSR with questions about concerns related to the confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States, and two years later she visited Artek. This year, she would be 45 years old. In 1985, at the age of 13 Samantha Smith was killed in a plane crash in the U. S.

"It is very touching and truly an honor that Artek still remembers Samantha, and in such a concrete way," Jane Smith stressed in a brief email that was received by a TASS correspondent in New York.

"It is so important that we are all continuing to work hard toward making this a safer world for future generations," she added.

On June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the children’s camp Artek in Crimea ahead of the Samantha’s Smile holiday session.

The Artek international children’s holiday canter incorporates ten camps, as nine of them have been refurbished. The number of camps is expected to total ten at the end of 2018. The new holiday camp Solnechny (Sunny) is expected to accommodate simultaneously 1,000 children with a total area of 6.1 hectares.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Japan, no tsunami threat reported
2
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system
3
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
4
Putin visits Crimean youth camp Artek
5
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr
6
Putin says Kerch Strait Bridge project will be carried through
7
Сarrier rocket with Russian Defense ministry’s satellite blasts off Plesetsk space pad
TOP STORIES
Реклама