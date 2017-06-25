MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. On Sunday, June 25, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr - a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. By tradition, Grand Mufti of Russia Rawil Gaynetdin is to address Muslim believers from the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow.

History of holiday

Legend has it that the holiday was established by the very founder of Islam, Prophet Muhammad, in 624. Since then, the ummah, that is, the world community of believers, celebrates this day every year.

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar do not coincide, it falls on different dates every year.

In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and the Crimea.

Traditions and rituals

Believers believe that these days you need to commit as many good deeds as possible to purify your soul: take care of others, help those in need, and have compassion.

It is also a time for comprehension of the spiritual experience that was accumulated by humans.

On the eve of the holiday Muslims clean up their homes. Women cook all kinds of festive dishes, which are traditional for this or that particular area. And then representatives of the youngest generation of the family treat their relatives and neighbors to this food.

Before prayers Muslims take a shower and put on holiday clothes. An hour after the sunrise, everyone performs Salat (Namaz), a festive collective prayer. Most believers gather in mosques, and those who perform prayer at home do it together with all members of the family.

After that, every Muslim should honor the memory of his dead relatives. For this purpose they visit cemeteries.

Before performing the ‘Eid prayer the prayer, believers do an obligatory act of charity, money is paid to the poor and the needy (Arabic: Zakat-ul-fitr). This is done to redeem possible mistakes and omissions made during Ramadan, as well as to help those in need. According to Islamic theologians, it is preferable to pay zakat ul-fitr with food, not money.

Eid al-Fitr in Moscow

In Moscow, the main events of Eid al-Fitr celebration will be held in the Cathedral Mosque at the Prospekt Mira street in the north of the capital. The eid sermon and divine service will be held from 07:00 to 08:00 Moscow time. Grand Mufti of Russia Rawil Gaynetdin is to address Muslim believers.