Putin and Medvedev offer condolences to China over tragic consequences from landslide

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram offering condolences to China's President Xi Jinping over the tragic consequences from the landslide in the Sichuan Province, the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.
"In the telegram, the Russian leader offered condolences and support to families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the press service said.
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sent a telegram to China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang offering condolences, the government’s press service said on Saturday.
"Please say for my words of sincere sympathy to the friends and families of the victims and wishes for soonest recovery to all the injured," the telegram reads.
The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village early in the morning on Saturday. The province’s authorities said as many as 200 people could be missing. Rescuers say the landslide was of 18 million cubic meters. The military, rescuers are using special equipment and vehicles on the site.