Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Medvedev offer condolences to China over tragic consequences from landslide

Society & Culture
June 24, 15:08 UTC+3

Russia's President and Prime Minister offered codolences and support to families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram offering condolences to China's President Xi Jinping over the tragic consequences from the landslide in the Sichuan Province, the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.

"In the telegram, the Russian leader offered condolences and support to families and friends of the victims and wished soonest recovery to the injured," the press service said.

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sent a telegram to China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang offering condolences, the government’s press service said on Saturday.

"Please say for my words of sincere sympathy to the friends and families of the victims and wishes for soonest recovery to all the injured," the telegram reads.

The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village early in the morning on Saturday. The province’s authorities said as many as 200 people could be missing. Rescuers say the landslide was of 18 million cubic meters. The military, rescuers are using special equipment and vehicles on the site.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund
2
Russian defense ministry satellite put into operational orbit
3
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system
4
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch
5
Ex-premier says initiative to impeach Poroshenko stems from Ukraine’s economy collapse
6
More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko
7
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
TOP STORIES
Реклама