Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian composer Eduard Artemyev, film director Nikita Mikhalkov to get Shostakovich Prize

Society & Culture
June 24, 11:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian composer and film director will recieve the award from violist and conductor Yuri Bashmet

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A gala ceremony of awarding the Dmitry Shostakovich will take place in Moscow's Tchaikovsky Concert Hall on Saturday.

This year, the awardees are composer Eduard Artemyev and film director Nikita Mikhalkov, the press service of the latter said. They will receive the award from violist and conductor Yuri Bashmet, one of the biggest authorities in contemporary Russian music.

Eduard Artemyev, 79, has won international acclaim for composing electronic music and film scores. He has authored soundtracks to the movies Solaris, Siberiade, Stalker, A Slave of Love, An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano, Family Relations, Burnt by the Sun, and Urga.

Many of the films he composed music for were directed by Mikhalkov.

After the ceremony, the Novaya Rossiya (New Russia) symphony orchestra is expected to give a concert of music for film.

The Yuri Bashmet charity foundation established the Shostakovich prize in 1994. The winners are entitled to receiving $ 25,000.

Since the date of establishing, the organizers have awarded it to the outstanding musicians like conductor Valery Gergiev, violinist Gidon Kremer, cellist Natalya Gutmanm pianist Yevgeny Kisin, violinist Maxim Vengerov, composer Viktor Tretyakov, and operatic diva Olga Borodina.

The prize is also awarded to non-musicians. Standing out among them is Irina Antonova, the legendary former director of Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts.

The Yuri Bashmet Foundation pursues the objectives of maintaining the spiritual and artistic values of world and Russian cultures and assisting young talented musicians.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund
2
Russian defense ministry satellite put into operational orbit
3
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system
4
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch
5
Ex-premier says initiative to impeach Poroshenko stems from Ukraine’s economy collapse
6
More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko
7
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
TOP STORIES
Реклама