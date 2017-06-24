Putin to visit Crimea, to take part in opening session at Artek summer camp

Ukrainian Army units shell Donetsk Republic in first hours of newceasefireWorld June 24, 5:19
MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Crimea and the international summer camp for children Artek located there.
In Artek, he will take part in the opening of the seventh session of the 2017 season. It is devoted to the most famous child that has ever stayed on the camp, the U.S. schoolgirl Samantha Smith.
Putin will be familiarized with the results of overhaul of the camp's staff facilities and will have a tour of the construction site of Solnechny Camp, the Kremlin press service said.
Artek is the largest summer camp for childern in the world in terms of the number of children hosted and consists of nine recreational camps.
It was named by best summer camp in Russia in 2016 and 2017 in the All-Russia Rating of Summer Camps.