Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to visit Crimea, to take part in opening session at Artek summer camp

Society & Culture
June 24, 6:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin will be familiarized with the results of overhaul of the camp's staff facilities and will have a tour of the construction site of Solnechny Camp, the Kremlin press service said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Crimea and the international summer camp for children Artek located there.

In Artek, he will take part in the opening of the seventh session of the 2017 season. It is devoted to the most famous child that has ever stayed on the camp, the U.S. schoolgirl Samantha Smith.

Putin will be familiarized with the results of overhaul of the camp's staff facilities and will have a tour of the construction site of Solnechny Camp, the Kremlin press service said.

Artek is the largest summer camp for childern in the world in terms of the number of children hosted and consists of nine recreational camps.

It was named by best summer camp in Russia in 2016 and 2017 in the All-Russia Rating of Summer Camps.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian blockbuster to open Moscow International Film Festival
2
Russian defense ministry satellite put into operational orbit
3
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
4
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch
5
Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria
6
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
7
Rosneft will export gas from Zohr project in Egypt to Middle East — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама