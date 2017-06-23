This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations

Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race

A group of paraplegic dogs run with the help of their wheelchairs on the Agua Dulce beach in the Chorrillos neighborhood of Lima, Peru, June 20 © AP Photo/Martin Mejia

A woman with a young child looks at floral tributes at the southern end of London Bridge, where in a June 3 attack three men drove people down and then went on a stabbing rampage, in London, UK, June 20 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Two men walk for fun on ropes over Lake Lucerne in Kehrsiten, Switzerland, June 17 © EPA/URS FLUEELER

Chairs bearing portraits of people who were disappeared during the 1980's, sit empty in a ceremony marking the National Day of the Disappeared in Guatemala City, June 21. According to human rights groups, more than 40,000 people were "disappeared" during Guatemala's 36 years of internal conflict © AP Photo/Moises Castillo

A woman holds up a picture of a bull during a protest against bullfighting in Madrid, June 21 © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A protester hides behind a wall during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, June 22 © EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Participants roll a lit wheel during the Solstice ethnic festival in the village of Okunevo, Russia, June 22 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, June 22 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Members of Britain's Royal family, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, UK, June 17 © AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A sniper of a motor rifle of the Russian Armed Forces takes part in special tactical and firearms training at the Kadamovsky range, Russia, June 22 © Valery Matytsin/TASS

Ivanka Trump swings her daughter Arabella Kushner in the Rose Garden at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, USA, June 22 © AP Photo/Alex Brandon

People pose in a convertible at the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm, Somerset, Britain, June 22 © EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Russia's Denis Glushakov chips the ball over New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic to score the opening goal during the Confederations, Cup Group A soccer match between Russia and New Zealand, at the St.Petersburg stadium in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 17 © AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and FIFA World Cup Ambassador, TV presenter Victoria Lopyreva seen at an opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, June 17 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War when Nazi German troops attacked the Soviet Union, June 22 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

