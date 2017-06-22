Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 27

French Foreign Ministry expresses regret over assault and robbery of Russian delegateWorld June 22, 15:22
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The jury will retire to the consultation room on June 27 to reach a verdict on five defendants on the Boris Nemtsov murder case, the chief judge of the Moscow District Military Court said.
"Now I address you with the jury instructions. I should note that the jury instructions will take about two and a half hours, after which you’ll have to retire to the consultation room to reach the verdict. If you fail to issue the verdict unanimously, you’ll be able to start the voting not earlier than three hours later. Taking into account that it will be late night already, I will articulate only part of the jury instructions and will continue on Tuesday, June 27," the judge said.