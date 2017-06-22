Back to Main page
Armenian writer presents her book about war in Syria’s Aleppo

Society & Culture
June 22, 6:31 UTC+3 ALEPPO

The 200-page book was published in Lebanon, with a print run of 700 copies

1 pages in this article

ALEPPO /Syria/, June 22. /TASS/. Writer Lala Minasyan-Miskaryan has presented to Russian journalists her Armenian-language book, The Syrian Diary, about sufferings of Aleppo residents over the years when the city was occupied by militants.

"I wrote about what was around me from the first day of warfare in the city. The world must know about the incredible pain ordinary Syrians had to live in when Aleppo was seized by terrorists," she said, adding she once had been literally within an inch of death when a shell hit her apartment in Aleppo’s Armenian quarter.

The 200-page book was published in Lebanon, with a print run of 700 copies.

The writer noted that people living in Aleppo are thankful to the Russian military for their contribution to the city’s liberation. Her next book will be dedicated to the city’s revival, she added.

