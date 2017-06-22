Head of Rosoboronexport’s delegation to Le Bourget Air Show attacked by robbers in Paris

LE BOURGET /France/, June 22. /TASS/. Head of Rosobornonexport’s (Russian biggest arms trader) delegation to the Le Bourget Air Show, Sergei Kornev, was attacked by robbers in a Paris neighborhood. He received minor injuries, spokeswoman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Maria Vorobyova said on Wednesday.

"In the evening on June 20, 2017, Sergei Kornev, who leads Rosoboronexport’s delegation to the Le Bourget Air Show, was attacked by robbers in Paris’ Saint Denis suburb. Kornev was on his way back from the exhibition. When his car was driving out of a tunnel, robbers broke the car’s window and demanded money and valuables from him threatening bodily harm. Thanks to prompt reaction and self-command, Kornev managed to keep his hold on his passport and documents," she said, adding that he received minor injuries. "Luckily, he is intact. No hospital treatment was needed. The driver was not hurt," she noted.

According to Vorobyova, Russia’s embassy in France is in close contact with the French police over this incident. "The police have launched an investigation. Four suspects have been detained. The Service keep this issue under its special control," she said.