Russia, France mull Cross Year of Russian-French languages, literature — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and France discuss holding the Cross Year of the Russian and French Languages and Culture next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The Cross Year of Russian-French Cultural Tourism ends this year. We have been discussing the parameters of a new event for the coming year - the Cross Year of the Russian and French Languages and Culture," the minister said after talks with his French counterpart.

Lavrov added that the civil and public dialogue between the two states "should be all-encompassing and involve the civil society, including people who are interested in reinforcing the basis for relations between our nations."

"We are now elaborating the framework of a new structure that would reflect the all-encompassing nature of our relations and expand the measures that were taken in the past," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat added that the two states once established the Russian-French public forum, "but it was more suited to dealing with the economic aspects of cooperation.".