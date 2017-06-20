Producer for Konchalovsky's new work about Michelangelo reveals movie's budget

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian movie director Andrei Konchalovsky is gearing up to shoot his new Russian-Italian film "Sin" about Michelangelo in August. The film’s producer Olesiya Gidrat stated that the project’s budget is at $ 13.1 mln during a meeting of the Expert Council on Feature, Independent and Experimental Cinema on Tuesday. The gathering is for producers who would like to apply for state funding.

Earlier, Konchalovsky told reporters that the movie will be filmed, mainly, at the Italian marble quarries, where Michelangelo took materials for his works.

According to the producer, "the budget of the film will be 780 million rubles," the filmmakers are asking Russia’s Ministry of Culture for 60 million rubles ($1 mln).

"Filming is scheduled to begin on August 27, and the movie should be finished by the summer of 2018," Gidrat stated.

The actor for the leading role has not yet been selected. However, among foreign actors involved with the film is Jacob Diehl, who worked with Konchalovsky on his 2016 film Paradise.