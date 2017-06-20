Back to Main page
Producer for Konchalovsky's new work about Michelangelo reveals movie's budget

Society & Culture
June 20, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The actor for the leading role has not yet been selected

Andrei Konchalovsky

Andrei Konchalovsky

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian movie director Andrei Konchalovsky is gearing up to shoot his new Russian-Italian film "Sin" about Michelangelo in August. The film’s producer Olesiya Gidrat stated that the project’s budget is at $ 13.1 mln during a meeting of the Expert Council on Feature, Independent and Experimental Cinema on Tuesday. The gathering is for producers who would like to apply for state funding.

