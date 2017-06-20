Humanitarian aid collected by Russian religious communities to be delivered to Syria

Germany defeats Australia 3-2 at FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 19, 21:23
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A consignment of humanitarian aid collected by Russian religious communities will be delivered to Syria on June 22, hieromonk Stephan Igumnov, Moscow Patriarchate’s Secretary for Inter-Christian Relations told TASS on Monday.
In April 2017, the Council for Communications with Religious Communities that reports to the Russian President set up a workgroup for assistance to the population of Syria. In its framework the activists of Christian and Moslem communities raised the funds, which they spend for purchasing prime necessities and medications.
"An airlifter of the Russian Defense Ministry will deliver this humanitarian cargo, which weighs about 20 tonnes, on June 22 or June 23," father Stephan said. "It will be distributed within days after delivery by the forces of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Sides, presumably in Aleppo and some other hotbeds of tensions."
"Simultaneously, members of the Russian workgroup, that is, representatives of Russia’s Christian and Moslem communities and representatives of various Syrian religious associations will take part in a roundtable conference in Beirut to discuss the current (humanitarian) action and the prospects for this project," he said.