Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday camps

Society & Culture
June 16, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This summer Russia's consumer rights watchdog has carried out 8,541 scheduled and random checks on conditions of children’s recreation

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has revealed five unauthorized children’s holiday camps that accommodated 340 minors and shut them down this year, Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova told the governmental commission at a meeting in the National Crisis Management Center.

"This year, five unauthorized camps, which accommodated 340 children, have been disclosed," Popova said. "They began operating without notifying Rospotrebnadzor bodies (the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being)."

According to Russian Interior Ministry’s data, in 2016 police found out that 48 children’s holiday camps were illegal.

In the summer of 2017, Popova said Rospotrebnadzor have carried out 8,541 scheduled and random checks on conditions of children’s recreation.

"Over 8,500 violations of sanitary and epidemiological requirements have been found out," she added.

