This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno

Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday campsSociety & Culture June 16, 19:35
Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearendBusiness & Economy June 16, 19:06
Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championshipsSport June 16, 18:49
Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licensesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 18:47
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering infernoSociety & Culture June 16, 18:37
Former German Chancellor Helmur Kohl dies aged 87 — mediaWorld June 16, 18:27
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassyWorld June 16, 18:14
St. Isaac’s Cathedral administrator vows landmark will continue functioning as museumSociety & Culture June 16, 18:09
Vladimir Putin responds to questions at his annual televised Q&A marathon, Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in the first round of France's legislative elections, a massive fire engulfs a London tower block and other photographs from this week's issue of TASS' The World in Pictures photo gallery.