This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno

A food vender walks under flying kites on Tam Thanh beach during an International Kite Festival in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, June 11 © AP Photo/Hau Dinh

An aerial view of an interchange on the M11 toll motorway linking Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia, June 14 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

A policeman investigates at the Little Mermaid statue that is covered with blue and white paint in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 14 © EPA/Bax Lindhardt

Siberian tigress Lapa with her cubs in an enclosure at the Novosibirsk Zoo, Russia, June 10 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A person participates in a journalists' protest asking for justice in recent attacks on journalists in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15 © EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A great white pelican cools off in a pond in the zoo of Dresden, Germany, June 12 © EPA/FILIP SINGER

Malaysian Muslim women chats during Koran reciting programme at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 11 © EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower after a massive fire raced through the 24-storey high-rise apartment building in west London, June 15 © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The flagship of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, Varyag missile cruiser, enters the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok after a two-and-a-half-month long distance voyage, Russia, June 14 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leave a polling booth as they vote in the first round of the two-stage legislative elections, in Le Touquet, France, June 11 © AP Photo/Christophe Petit-Tesson

Participants in a flower festival marking Russia Day, a national holiday celebrated on June 12, outside the Alexandrinsky Theatre in Ostrovsky Square, St. Petersburg, June 12 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to the media after his annual televised question-and-answer session at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, June 15 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Vladimir Putin responds to questions at his annual televised Q&A marathon, Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in the first round of France's legislative elections, a massive fire engulfs a London tower block and other photographs from this week's issue of TASS' The World in Pictures photo gallery.