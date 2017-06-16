Back to Main page
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno

Society & Culture
June 16, 18:37 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to the media after his annual televised question-and-answer session at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor, June 15
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS
© AP Photo/Christophe Petit-Tesson
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein
© EPA/AHMAD YUSNI
© EPA/FILIP SINGER
© EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
© EPA/Bax Lindhardt
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© AP Photo/Hau Dinh
Vladimir Putin responds to questions at his annual televised Q&A marathon, Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in the first round of France's legislative elections, a massive fire engulfs a London tower block and other photographs from this week's issue of TASS' The World in Pictures photo gallery.

