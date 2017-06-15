Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says decision on retirement age should be made prudently, without haste

Society & Culture
June 15, 15:12 UTC+3

The possibility of raising the retirement age is being actively discussed but no final decision has been made yet, Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian Pension Fund head says no plans to increase retirement age in 2018-2020

Russia may increase retirement age in 6-18 years — ex-finance minister

IMF recommends to reexamine retirement age in Russia to keep pension payments strong

Russia's economy ministry: raising retirement age is global trend

Russian Economic Development Ministry supports raising retirement age to 63-65

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The decision on retirement age should be made prudently and without haste, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.

"It is necessary to take such decisions prudently and without haste," he said, adding that though the possibility of raising the retirement age is being actively discussed no final decision has been made yet.

"Some experts say we cannot do without raising the retirement age, referring to the experience of other countries and neighboring states. However, no (final) decision has been made. It is really being discussed at the expert and governmental level. Experts say that without it the level of pension maintenance will be shrinking," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
5
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake
6
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
7
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
TOP STORIES
Реклама