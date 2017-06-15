Putin says decision on retirement age should be made prudently, without haste

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The decision on retirement age should be made prudently and without haste, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.

"It is necessary to take such decisions prudently and without haste," he said, adding that though the possibility of raising the retirement age is being actively discussed no final decision has been made yet.

"Some experts say we cannot do without raising the retirement age, referring to the experience of other countries and neighboring states. However, no (final) decision has been made. It is really being discussed at the expert and governmental level. Experts say that without it the level of pension maintenance will be shrinking," Putin said.