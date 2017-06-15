Average life expectancy in Russia up to 72 years — Putin

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS /. The average life expectancy in Russia has risen to 72 years, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.
While commenting on the positive results in social welfare, President Putin noted that "as a result, the life expectancy has increased. It was a little over 70, now it's 72 years."
President Putin has also noted that in the recent years, infant and maternal mortality has decreased. "Since 2000, the infant mortality rate has decreased 3 fold and maternal mortality rate by almost 4 fold. No other social area in the world is showing this type of data," the president concluded.