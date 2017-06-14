National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstrip

National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstripSociety & Culture June 14, 17:39
KALUGA, June 14. /TASS/. A plane belonging to Russia’s National Guard struck and killed a moose while landing at Yermolino airport in the Kaluga Region in central Russia, a source in the airport told TASS on Wednesday.
"The fact of an incident involving aircraft and a moose at the airstrip did really take place," the source said.
A video on the incident was posted in social networks on Wednesday. Comments on the video say that the incident occurred at night when an Antonov An-26 plane was performing a training flight. None of the humans suffered in the incident while the moose died. The plane got minor damage.
Presumably, the moose could have trespassed into the airport’s territory due to the negligence of construction workers who were building a fence around the airfield. The workers removed two concrete slabs while a temporary fence was absent at the time of the incident.
TASS has not yet received an official confirmation of this information. The Yermolino aerodrome is a military airfield in the Kaluga Region capable of receiving Ilyushin Il-76s, Tu-154s, An-12s and An-72 aircraft.