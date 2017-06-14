Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstrip

Society & Culture
June 14, 17:39 UTC+3 KALUGA

Presumably, the moose could have trespassed into the airport’s territory due to the negligence of construction workers who were building a fence around the airfield

Share
1 pages in this article
An-26 plane

An-26 plane

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALUGA, June 14. /TASS/. A plane belonging to Russia’s National Guard struck and killed a moose while landing at Yermolino airport in the Kaluga Region in central Russia, a source in the airport told TASS on Wednesday.

"The fact of an incident involving aircraft and a moose at the airstrip did really take place," the source said.

A video on the incident was posted in social networks on Wednesday. Comments on the video say that the incident occurred at night when an Antonov An-26 plane was performing a training flight. None of the humans suffered in the incident while the moose died. The plane got minor damage.

Presumably, the moose could have trespassed into the airport’s territory due to the negligence of construction workers who were building a fence around the airfield. The workers removed two concrete slabs while a temporary fence was absent at the time of the incident.

TASS has not yet received an official confirmation of this information. The Yermolino aerodrome is a military airfield in the Kaluga Region capable of receiving Ilyushin Il-76s, Tu-154s, An-12s and An-72 aircraft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin says
2
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
3
Russian Emergencies Ministry to send new aid convoy to Donbass
4
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
5
Father of Aleppo boy slams White Helmets for profiting off son’s ash-strewn image
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Poll shows 85% of Ukrainians believe country to be is state of chaos
TOP STORIES
Реклама