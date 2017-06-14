Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in July

Society & Culture
June 14, 15:01 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Emir Kusturica is a Serbian director whose works have earned him a Golden Palm at the Cannes, a Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival and a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Read also

Renowned Serbian film director Kusturica looking to wrap up acting career

SIMFEROPOL, June 14. /TASS/. Renowned Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica and his folk and rock band The No Smoking Orchestra will put on the first and only concert in Crimea on July 23, the event’s organizers said on Wednesday.

"The performance by the world-famous band will be held […] in Yalta. The orchestra’s new program has the same name as the director’s only film for the past decade, On the Milky Road, starring Emir himself and Monica Bellucci," the organizers said.

It is known that during the Crimean show, the musicians will perform favorites from Kusturica’s well-known movies, such as "Black Cat, White Cat", "Life is a Miracle," "Time of the Gypsies," "Arizona Dream" and "Promise Me This."

Read also
Emir Kusturica

Serbian film director Kusturica criticizes Ukraine for cancelling his concert in Kiev

Emir Kusturica is a Serbian director whose works have earned him a Golden Palm at the Cannes, a Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival and a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

In addition, Kusturica plays the guitar in The No Smoking Orchestra.

Kusturica’s film "On the Milky Road" was earlier recognized as the best feature film of the XXVI Golden Knight International Film Festival held in Sevastopol.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operation
3
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
4
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressure
5
No harassment of gays in Russia, Putin says in interview with Oliver Stone
6
Russia urges West to avoid hindering restoration of Aleppo with sanctions — envoy
7
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама