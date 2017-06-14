Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in July

SIMFEROPOL, June 14. /TASS/. Renowned Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica and his folk and rock band The No Smoking Orchestra will put on the first and only concert in Crimea on July 23, the event’s organizers said on Wednesday.

"The performance by the world-famous band will be held […] in Yalta. The orchestra’s new program has the same name as the director’s only film for the past decade, On the Milky Road, starring Emir himself and Monica Bellucci," the organizers said.

It is known that during the Crimean show, the musicians will perform favorites from Kusturica’s well-known movies, such as "Black Cat, White Cat", "Life is a Miracle," "Time of the Gypsies," "Arizona Dream" and "Promise Me This."

Emir Kusturica is a Serbian director whose works have earned him a Golden Palm at the Cannes, a Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival and a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

In addition, Kusturica plays the guitar in The No Smoking Orchestra.

Kusturica’s film "On the Milky Road" was earlier recognized as the best feature film of the XXVI Golden Knight International Film Festival held in Sevastopol.