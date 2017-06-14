Moscow senior suspects son-in-law pilfered his Stradivari violin

Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operationMilitary & Defense June 14, 14:47
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European ChampionshipSport June 14, 14:04
Moscow senior suspects son-in-law pilfered his Stradivari violinSociety & Culture June 14, 13:39
Russia delivers Progress MS-06 space freighter into near-Earth orbitScience & Space June 14, 13:01
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddlingPress Review June 14, 13:00
Russia launches Progress MS-06 space freighter to world’s sole orbiterScience & Space June 14, 12:37
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:34
Russia’s State Duma adopts Moscow housing renovation billRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:23
US refuses to set up joint mechanism to keep track of adopted Russian children — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. "A lawyer called the police representing a 78-year-old man. According to the attorney, his client said that his 17th century violin had been replaced with a fake one. The musical instrument was kept in his daughter’s flat on Maly Kislovsky Street. However, during a divorce battle, her husband had supposedly replaced the expensive violin with an ordinary one," the source said.
He specified that the official documents that prove the authenticity of the stolen violin had not been presented to the police. Moreover, the experts who studied the musical instrument said that its case had been made in the 17th century, whereas the violin itself had been made in the 20th century.
In its turn, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Chief Directorate confirmed that a report for stolen property had been filed with the police.
"On June 13, the lawful representative of an individual born in 1939 reported the theft of an expensive musical instrument from a flat on Maly Kislovsky Street," the chief directorate’s press service stated. The police report was registered in accordance with the procedures established by law and is being checked now, the police said.