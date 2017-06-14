Over 130 adolescents detained in Moscow during Monday's opposition rally

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow police detained 136 adolescents on Monday for taking part in unauthorized, Vladimir Chernikov, the director of Moscow City’s regional security department told TASS on Tuesday.

"As many as 136 teenagers were detained in the course of the operation," he said. "No doubt, anyone has the right to choose the line in his or her life but I think the main principle for any person is to be able to adapt to the laws of the country where you live."

An opposition rally authorized by Moscow City government was held on Monday on Sakharov Prospekt avenue. The police said it brought together about 1,800 persons.

At the same time, a group of oppositionists decided to hold an unauthorized action on Tverskaya Street where a festival of historical reconstructions ‘Times and Epochs’ was taking place.

Moscow police said the unauthorized action brought together 4,500 persons.