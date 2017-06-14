Over 130 adolescents detained in Moscow during Monday's opposition rally

Confederations Cup visitors to see hero-knights’ races, taste Tatar cuisine in KazanSport June 13, 23:55
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian balletSociety & Culture June 13, 19:41
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already soldSport June 13, 18:55
US ambassador to Qatar steps downWorld June 13, 18:38
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow police detained 136 adolescents on Monday for taking part in unauthorized, Vladimir Chernikov, the director of Moscow City’s regional security department told TASS on Tuesday.
"As many as 136 teenagers were detained in the course of the operation," he said. "No doubt, anyone has the right to choose the line in his or her life but I think the main principle for any person is to be able to adapt to the laws of the country where you live."
An opposition rally authorized by Moscow City government was held on Monday on Sakharov Prospekt avenue. The police said it brought together about 1,800 persons.
At the same time, a group of oppositionists decided to hold an unauthorized action on Tverskaya Street where a festival of historical reconstructions ‘Times and Epochs’ was taking place.
Moscow police said the unauthorized action brought together 4,500 persons.