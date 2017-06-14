Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 130 adolescents detained in Moscow during Monday's opposition rally

Society & Culture
June 14, 1:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A group of oppositionists decided to hold an unauthorized action on Tverskaya Street on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow police detained 136 adolescents on Monday for taking part in unauthorized, Vladimir Chernikov, the director of Moscow City’s regional security department told TASS on Tuesday.

"As many as 136 teenagers were detained in the course of the operation," he said. "No doubt, anyone has the right to choose the line in his or her life but I think the main principle for any person is to be able to adapt to the laws of the country where you live."

An opposition rally authorized by Moscow City government was held on Monday on Sakharov Prospekt avenue. The police said it brought together about 1,800 persons.

At the same time, a group of oppositionists decided to hold an unauthorized action on Tverskaya Street where a festival of historical reconstructions ‘Times and Epochs’ was taking place.

Moscow police said the unauthorized action brought together 4,500 persons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vietnam seeks to boost relations with Russia
2
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
3
Russian military exercise begins in South Ossetia
4
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
5
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
6
More than one million Russians submit questions for Putin’s Q&A session
7
SC Johnson Europe Selected as Best Multinational Workplace
TOP STORIES
Реклама