History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow

Russia’s largest historical reenactment festival "Times and Epochs" coincided with nationwide Russia Day celebrations this year and finished on June 12. It was held during 12 days at 30 locations in Moscow. The event attracted 6,000 participants, 1,000 of them coming from other countries. There were 5 park venues and 25 thematic city locations throughout Moscow. Visitors had a chance to talk with re-enactors, learn unusual details from the life of the epoch, learn crafts and games of the past.

