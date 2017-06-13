Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 13, 13:13 UTC+3

Russia’s largest historical reenactment festival attracted 6,000 participants, 1,000 of them coming from other countries

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_951032.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_951032.sliderLength-1}}
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Participants in the "Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament in Novy Arbat Stree tas part of the festival
Participants in the "Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament in Novy Arbat Stree tas part of the festival
Participants in the "Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament in Novy Arbat Stree tas part of the festival
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
"Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament
"Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament
"Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A woman tries on a headpiece during the Times and Epochs historical reenactment festival.
A woman tries on a headpiece during the Times and Epochs historical reenactment festival.
A woman tries on a headpiece during the Times and Epochs historical reenactment festival.
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
"1812. War and Peace" venue in Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard
"1812. War and Peace" venue in Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard
"1812. War and Peace" venue in Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Editors choice
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 5
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry June 09, 18:25
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead June 09, 16:34
Deposition of Christ by Tintoretto dated around 1560
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time June 09, 14:27
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union June 08, 17:17
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media June 07, 11:26
Kazimir Malevich's painting "Suprematist Composition" (1916) was sold for just over $60 million at Sotheby's auction house in 2008
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions June 06, 15:54
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_951032'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_951032'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Participants in the "Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament in Novy Arbat Stree tas part of the festival
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
"Shield and Sword" historical fencing tournament
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A woman tries on a headpiece during the Times and Epochs historical reenactment festival.
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A historical reenactment at the "Ancient Rome and Its Neighbours" venue in Moscow's Kolomenskoye park
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
"1812. War and Peace" venue in Moscow's Tverskoi Boulevard
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Russia’s largest historical reenactment festival "Times and Epochs" coincided with nationwide Russia Day celebrations this year and finished on June 12. It was held during 12 days at 30 locations in Moscow. The event attracted 6,000 participants, 1,000 of them coming from other countries. There were 5 park venues and 25 thematic city locations throughout Moscow. Visitors had a chance to talk with re-enactors, learn unusual details from the life of the epoch, learn crafts and games of the past.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
2
Russian military exercise begins in South Ossetia
3
Japan seeks to step up cooperation with Russian business
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's film on Putin top-quality and ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
6
Stockholm court revokes Gazprom’s obligation under gas supplies deal with Kiev — Naftogaz
7
Putin spells out why difficulties in Reagan’s US cannot be compared to Russia in the 90s
TOP STORIES
Реклама