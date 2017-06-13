More than 7 mln people participate in Russia Day celebrations

Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. More than 4 million people participated in the celebrations of the national holiday, Russia Day, across the country on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, Irina Volk, told TASS.
"As of 8:30 PM Moscow time, more than 7 million people have participated in mass events held in Russian cities on the country’s key national holiday," Volk said.
The festive events are continuing. Police and the National Guard troops are ensuring public order and security of citizens.
Russia Day is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It was established by the country’s presidential decree of June 2, 1994. The Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia was adopted on June 12, 1990.