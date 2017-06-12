Rally in downtown Moscow ends without any incidents

Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The authorized rally of the opposition in Sakharov Avenue in downtown Moscow has ended as scheduled, with no incidents reported, the head of the city department for regional security and countering corruption, Vladimir Chernikov, told TASS.
"The rally has ended as it was announced, everything is calm," Chernikov said.
Some 1,800 people took part in the event, according to police. Up to 15,000 people were expected to attend the rally.