Protester who pepper-sprayed riot police officer detained in Moscow

Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
Russian broadcasters to give Confederations Cup coverage — FIFASport June 11, 17:10
Color Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participantsSport June 11, 14:59
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with RussiaBusiness & Economy June 11, 12:00
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 11, 11:32
Maria Sharapova to be absent from Wimbledon tournamentSport June 11, 4:10
Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when siegedWorld June 11, 1:24
Moscow suburban shooter who gunned down four neutralized by policeWorld June 11, 1:02
Investigators detain Rusnano’s top executive for money fraudWorld June 10, 19:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Police have detained a participant of an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow, who had pepper-sprayed a riot police officer in the face, the National Guard said on Monday.
"While fulfilling the tasks on maintaining public order in the center of the capital a riot police serviceman of the Main Department of the National Guard in Moscow was injured. An unknown man, who took part in an unauthorized rally at Pushkin Square, pepper-sprayed a riot police serviceman in the face, which resulted in the burn of the eye," a spokesman said.
"The violator of public order has been detained by the law enforcement agencies," he said.
The riot police officer is receiving medical assistance.