Protester who pepper-sprayed riot police officer detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Police have detained a participant of an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow, who had pepper-sprayed a riot police officer in the face, the National Guard said on Monday.

"While fulfilling the tasks on maintaining public order in the center of the capital a riot police serviceman of the Main Department of the National Guard in Moscow was injured. An unknown man, who took part in an unauthorized rally at Pushkin Square, pepper-sprayed a riot police serviceman in the face, which resulted in the burn of the eye," a spokesman said.

"The violator of public order has been detained by the law enforcement agencies," he said.

The riot police officer is receiving medical assistance.