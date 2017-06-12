Death toll from Transbaikalia road accident rises to 13

CHITA, June 12. /TASS/. The death toll from the road accident with the bus carrying pilgrims in Transbaikalia rose to 13 people, press service of the Transbaikalia Metropolitanate told TASS.

"Less than an hour ago, another woman died at the intensive therapy department, and thus the death toll has risen to 13," the press service said, referring to information from the hospital.

The bus was carrying 51 pilgrims who were travelling home after taking part in a sacred procession in Varlaam’s monastery located in the Urluk settlement.

A source at the local emergency service told TASS earlier that the passenger bus had flipped into a ditch and overturned in the Petrovsk-Zabaikalsky District, seven kilometers west of the Khokhotui settlement, the 702nd kilometer of the Baikal highway. Ten people died on the spot, two more died later on. Many injured remain in very poor conditions at hospitals in Chita and Ulan-Ude.

The police have opened criminal proceedings against the bus driver.