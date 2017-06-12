Death toll from Transbaikalia road accident rises to 13

Turkish prosecutors say Russian ambassador killed upon FETO’s order - TVWorld June 12, 17:01
Russian broadcasters to give Confederations Cup coverage — FIFASport June 11, 17:10
Color Run in Moscow attracts more than 7,000 participantsSport June 11, 14:59
EC receives mandate for talks on Nord Stream with RussiaBusiness & Economy June 11, 12:00
Russian diplomat advises West to stop obsessing over CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 11, 11:32
Maria Sharapova to be absent from Wimbledon tournamentSport June 11, 4:10
Interior Minister says Kratovo gunman firing back for several hours when siegedWorld June 11, 1:24
Moscow suburban shooter who gunned down four neutralized by policeWorld June 11, 1:02
Investigators detain Rusnano’s top executive for money fraudWorld June 10, 19:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHITA, June 12. /TASS/. The death toll from the road accident with the bus carrying pilgrims in Transbaikalia rose to 13 people, press service of the Transbaikalia Metropolitanate told TASS.
"Less than an hour ago, another woman died at the intensive therapy department, and thus the death toll has risen to 13," the press service said, referring to information from the hospital.
The bus was carrying 51 pilgrims who were travelling home after taking part in a sacred procession in Varlaam’s monastery located in the Urluk settlement.
A source at the local emergency service told TASS earlier that the passenger bus had flipped into a ditch and overturned in the Petrovsk-Zabaikalsky District, seven kilometers west of the Khokhotui settlement, the 702nd kilometer of the Baikal highway. Ten people died on the spot, two more died later on. Many injured remain in very poor conditions at hospitals in Chita and Ulan-Ude.
The police have opened criminal proceedings against the bus driver.