About 270,000 participate in Russia Day celebration in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 12, 16:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The police, the National Guard and volunteers ensure the order and safety in the streets

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. About 270,000 people participate in festive events, organized throughout Moscow in celebration of the Russia Day, press service of the Moscow police said on Monday.

The police, the National Guard and volunteers ensure the order and safety in the streets.

