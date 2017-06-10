Bulgarian city of Kalofer and Russia’s Koktebel set up twin-city relations

KALOFER /Bulgaria/, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian town of Koktebel located in Crimea and Bulgaria’s Kalofer have established twin-city relations. The corresponding document was signed on Saturday by Kalofer Mayor, Rumen Stoyanov, in the presence of Mayor of Koktebel Oleg Sodel, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"To establish twin-city relations between the Feodosia City Municipality, the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Federation, and the city of Kalofer (the Republic of Bulgaria)," the document reads.

The first toast after the ceremony was raised to "the eternal friendship between Russia and Bulgaria.".