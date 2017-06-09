Over 10,000 people to ensure security during Russia Day celebrations in Moscow

Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claimWorld June 09, 20:30
WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencersSport June 09, 19:46
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next weekWorld June 09, 18:46
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big citiesMilitary & Defense June 09, 18:38
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince HarrySociety & Culture June 09, 18:25
Spanish government to block referendum on Catalonia’s independenceWorld June 09, 18:15
Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:23
Arctic rescuers help out boats, tankers and want radio back at seaBusiness & Economy June 09, 17:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. More than 10,000 people will be involved in efforts to ensure law and order during the celebrations to mark Russia Day in Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry reported on Friday.
"More than 10,000 people are expected to be involved in efforts to ensure law and order and citizens’ security on June 12, including more than 3,500 police officers, over 5,500 Russian National Guard servicemen and 600 members of the voluntary patrol units," the ministry said.
More than 200 public events dedicated to Russia Day will be held in Moscow on June 12, including the Times and Epochs historical reconstruction festival and a concert in Red Square.