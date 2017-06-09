Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Canadian director Robert Lepage to present two productions in Moscow and Sochi

Society & Culture
June 09, 21:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I’m pleased and very happy to go back to Russia," world-famous Canadian director Robert Lepage

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. World-famous Canadian director Robert Lepage will present two of his productions in Russia. They will be shown in Moscow and Sochi. He spoke about his upcoming visit to Russia, plans for the immediate future and international projects in an interview with TASS on Friday.

Lepage will have a one-man show "887" as part of the 13th International Theater Festival from July 4 to July 7, while Cirque du Soleil will present the "Totem" show directed by him in Sochi from July 1 to July 30.

"I’m pleased and very happy to go back to Russia, first of all because I haven’t been there for a little while," Lepage said.

Read also

International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow

Commenting on the upcoming performances, he noted that "887" is "a piece that I’ve been touring for the past two years." "Even though it’s a very local show, it’s set in Quebec city in the late 60s, the reality that it depicts is very universal," the director said.

"It’s a very sensitive show, it’s a lot about my childhood, and I’ve always felt, that there is a lot of affinities between living in a part of the world like Canada with the Russians. It’s so nice when we perform our stories … in Russia because there is a sense of identification," he emphasized.

Referring to the "Totem" show to be performed by Cirque du Soleil in Sochi, he noted that he last saw it in Japan in winter. "I try to see it at least twice a year in different parts of the world. It’s still in amazing shape. The secret of the success of 'Totem' is the enthusiasm of the artists. People feel respected and they’re very proud of the show. It’s evolving amazingly well. It’s not a show that has aged at all," Lepage said.

The Canadian director added that he is simultaneously working on several projects, which will be co-production with different countries. As for ties with Russia, Lepage recalled that he had repeatedly brought his productions to the Chekhov festival in Moscow. In 2013, he staged "Hamlet/Collage" at the Theater of Nations with Evgeny Mironov playing all roles in Shakespeare’s tragedy. "Hopefully, there will be other projects in Russia," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
10
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
2
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
3
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
4
Sanctions on Ukraine, Russia for breaching Eurovision rules may be considered next week
5
Belgian court orders to release Russia’s assets seized under Yukos claim
6
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
7
Putin warns IS plans to destabilize southern Russia and Central Asia
TOP STORIES
Реклама