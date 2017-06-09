Canadian director Robert Lepage to present two productions in Moscow and Sochi

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. World-famous Canadian director Robert Lepage will present two of his productions in Russia. They will be shown in Moscow and Sochi. He spoke about his upcoming visit to Russia, plans for the immediate future and international projects in an interview with TASS on Friday.

Lepage will have a one-man show "887" as part of the 13th International Theater Festival from July 4 to July 7, while Cirque du Soleil will present the "Totem" show directed by him in Sochi from July 1 to July 30.

"I’m pleased and very happy to go back to Russia, first of all because I haven’t been there for a little while," Lepage said.

Commenting on the upcoming performances, he noted that "887" is "a piece that I’ve been touring for the past two years." "Even though it’s a very local show, it’s set in Quebec city in the late 60s, the reality that it depicts is very universal," the director said.

"It’s a very sensitive show, it’s a lot about my childhood, and I’ve always felt, that there is a lot of affinities between living in a part of the world like Canada with the Russians. It’s so nice when we perform our stories … in Russia because there is a sense of identification," he emphasized.

Referring to the "Totem" show to be performed by Cirque du Soleil in Sochi, he noted that he last saw it in Japan in winter. "I try to see it at least twice a year in different parts of the world. It’s still in amazing shape. The secret of the success of 'Totem' is the enthusiasm of the artists. People feel respected and they’re very proud of the show. It’s evolving amazingly well. It’s not a show that has aged at all," Lepage said.

The Canadian director added that he is simultaneously working on several projects, which will be co-production with different countries. As for ties with Russia, Lepage recalled that he had repeatedly brought his productions to the Chekhov festival in Moscow. In 2013, he staged "Hamlet/Collage" at the Theater of Nations with Evgeny Mironov playing all roles in Shakespeare’s tragedy. "Hopefully, there will be other projects in Russia," he added.