Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead

Society & Culture
June 09, 16:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 3,500 people had been evacuated from a nearby business center

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_950751.stepNow *12 +1}} - 3 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_950751.sliderLength-1}}
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
Editors choice
Deposition of Christ by Tintoretto dated around 1560
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time June 09, 14:27
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union June 08, 17:17
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media June 07, 11:26
Kazimir Malevich's painting "Suprematist Composition" (1916) was sold for just over $60 million at Sotheby's auction house in 2008
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions June 06, 15:54
Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you June 05, 17:00
Russia's president Vladimir Putin meets with children at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Paris, France, May 29
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon June 02, 16:56
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_950751'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_950751'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a fire that broke out at storage facilities near Moscow’s Kievsky railway station on Friday, the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

"The bodies of two people were found during a cleanup effort after the fire was extinguished," a spokesman said.

The fire at the storage facilities on the area of 100 square meters was put off at around 3 p.m. More than 3,500 people had been evacuated from a nearby business center.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
10
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time
10
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
US-led coalition colluding with IS instead of fighting terrorism — Defense Ministry
3
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
4
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in Belgium
5
EAEU starts negotiations on free trade zone with India
6
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
7
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
TOP STORIES
Реклама