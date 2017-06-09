Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead

Situation in Syria improves after signing deal on de-escalation zones — General StaffMilitary & Defense June 09, 17:42
MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a fire that broke out at storage facilities near Moscow’s Kievsky railway station on Friday, the city’s emergencies services told TASS.
"The bodies of two people were found during a cleanup effort after the fire was extinguished," a spokesman said.
The fire at the storage facilities on the area of 100 square meters was put off at around 3 p.m. More than 3,500 people had been evacuated from a nearby business center.