Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Two people were killed in a fire that broke out at storage facilities near Moscow’s Kievsky railway station on Friday, the city’s emergencies services told TASS.

"The bodies of two people were found during a cleanup effort after the fire was extinguished," a spokesman said.

The fire at the storage facilities on the area of 100 square meters was put off at around 3 p.m. More than 3,500 people had been evacuated from a nearby business center.