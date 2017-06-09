Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court slaps house arrest on fifth member of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology

Society & Culture
June 09, 15:55 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The members of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology are accused of illegally organizing courses and programs on a paid basis without any proper licensing or authorization documents

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. On Friday, the St. Petersburg's Neva District Court slapped house arrests on the last of five suspects, who were detained this week by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in connection with the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology case. Investigators requested the court place those accused in custody, the St. Petersburg district court’s press service reported.

Read also

St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln

"The court has placed Konstantsiya Yesaulova under house arrest as a measure of restraint until August 5," the report says.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the court approved the detention of Sakhib Aliyev, Anastasiya Terentyeva, Galina Shurinova and Ivan Matsitsky, who are key figures in the investigation, according to the FSB.

The members of the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology are accused of illegally organizing scientology courses and programs on a paid basis without any proper licensing or authorization documents, the proceeds from which are estimated at over 276 million rubles (around $4.8 mln). This week, officials from FSB’s St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Directorate searched the organization’s office based on violations of legislation from the Russian Criminal Code "Illegal business operations," "Incitement of hatred and enmity" and "Establishment of extremist organization." Books and materials found in the office and recognized as extremist under the Russian law were confiscated and hauled away. According to the investigators, the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology is an extremist society.

Dianetics and Scientology is a religious and philosophical movement developed in the United States in the early 1950s by American science-fiction writer Lafayette Ron Hubbard. In Russia, some scientology files were included in the federal government’s list of extremism-related materials. Their storage and dissemination throughout the country’s territory is prohibited.

Read also

Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says

Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban

EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization

Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’

Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry

Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Pushkin Museum to put Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese on display in Moscow for first time
10
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions
10
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests cruise missile defense systems
2
Thousands evacuated from business center after fire near Moscow railway station
3
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in Belgium
4
Press review: China pipeline talks on thin ice and keys to ending diplomatic property spat
5
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
6
India and Pakistan join SCO
7
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
TOP STORIES
Реклама