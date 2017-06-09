Back to Main page
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry

Society & Culture
June 09, 18:25 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS


Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly on the sidelines of the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 5
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Former US president Barack Obama and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau having dinner and drinks at Liverpool House restaurant, Montreal, Canada, June 6
© Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Navy's Slava-class guided missile cruiser Varyag, the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet, docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for an unofficial five-day visit to Hong Kong, June 5
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he recognises 97-year-old Daphne Dunne, who he had met on an earlier visit to Sydney, during a walk around as it rains at The Rocks in Sydney, Australia, June 7
© EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4
© REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Iranian policemen try to help civilians fleeing from the parliament building during an attack in Tehran, Iran, June 7
© EPA/OMID VAHABZADEH
Girona FC's supporters celebrate their team's promotion to the Spnaish Primera Division from the balcony of the City Council of Girona, Spain, June 5
© EPA/Robin Townsend
Workers set-up the stage for the 24th Life Ball in front of the city hall in Vienna, Austria, June 6
© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Thai staffs work with their dogs at the office of Adyim, a digital marketing solution company in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7
© EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa, June 7
© REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Indonesian Muslims lay down on the floor as others read the Koran shortly after the Friday prayers on the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 9
© EPA/MAST IRHAM
A Palestinian spins a lit firework on a street of al Shateaa refugee camp during a power outage, during the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 3
© EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A boy looks at a glass bowl showing the outside upside down in a museum in Bramsche-Kalkriese, Germany, June 4
© Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP
Indian ragpickers wait to collect recyclable materials as a truck prepares to unload garbage at a garbage dumping site on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India, June 5
© AP Photo/Anupam Nath
A convict showcases a creation during a fashion show at female penal colony No 10 in the village of Gornoye, Russia, June 7
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
US television interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US president Barack Obama and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau having dinner, Prince Harry greeting fans in the pouring rain and other photographs of the week .The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS


