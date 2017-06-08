Back to Main page
MacDougall’s auction house sells Russian arts worth $6 million

Society & Culture
June 08, 9:20 UTC+3 LONDON

"Quai de l’Amiral Courbet, Villefranche-sur-Mer" by Konstantin Korovin became the most expensive lot that went off for $812,041

LONDON, June 7. /TASS/. MacDougall’s international auction house sold $ 5.8 million worth of the works of Russian art on Wednesday as part of the Week of Russian Paintings, a spokesperson for the auction house told TASS.

"Quai de l’Amiral Courbet, Villefranche-sur-Mer" by Konstantin Korovin (b. 1861, d. 1939) became the most expensive lot that went off for $ 812,041, double the amount of initial assessment.

"Still Life with Magnolias and a Glass" by Natalia Goncharova (b. 1881, d. 1962) found a new owner for $ 317,363.

"Revolution as a Stage" by Vladimir Luppian (b. 1892, d. 1983) also gained $ 317,363.

"We think it confirms the recovery of the Russian art-market," said William MacDougall, the auction director. "We had good activity and buying both by clients and dealers. We are pleased, we think the marker is improving."

Beside MacDougall’s, taking part in the Russian Week that is held in London twice year - in May/June and November/December - are Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Bonhams auction houses.

