Area covered by forest fires in Siberia reduces to 3,700 hectares

KRASNOYARSK, June 7. /TASS/. The area covered by forest fires in Siberia reduced by more than 2,000 hectares to 3,700 hectares in the past 24 hours, Russia’s federal aerial forest protection service Avialesokhrana said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the local emergencies agencies, windy weather is complicating firefighting efforts in the Republic of Tuva.

Meanwhile, the Khabarovsk Region’s Forestry Department said that ten fires covering 11,400 hectares had been detected in a remote area, which were yet to be tackled.

According to the Irkutsk Region’s government, in the past 24 hours, not a single new fire was recorded. However, two fires covering over 100 hectares of forest are still active in a remote area of the Katagansky District where a huge fire affecting more than 16,000 hectares had been extinguished earlier.