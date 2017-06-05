Back to Main page
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you

Society & Culture
June 05, 17:00 UTC+3

See the selection of Russia's natural wonders worth visiting as World Environment Day is observed on June 5

Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS
Avacha Bay, a Pacific Ocean bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Photo: Tri Brata (Tree brothers) rocks at the entrance to the Avacha Bay
Avacha Bay, a Pacific Ocean bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Photo: Tri Brata (Tree brothers) rocks at the entrance to the Avacha Bay
Avacha Bay, a Pacific Ocean bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Photo: Tri Brata (Tree brothers) rocks at the entrance to the Avacha Bay
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Ruskeala marble mine park in Sortavala, the Republic of Karelia
Ruskeala marble mine park in Sortavala, the Republic of Karelia
Ruskeala marble mine park in Sortavala, the Republic of Karelia
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Lake Teletskoye in the Altai mountains
Lake Teletskoye in the Altai mountains
Lake Teletskoye in the Altai mountains
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Lena Pillars, a natural rock formation along the banks of the Lena River in far eastern Siberia. The pillars are 150–300 metres high
Lena Pillars, a natural rock formation along the banks of the Lena River in far eastern Siberia. The pillars are 150–300 metres high
Lena Pillars, a natural rock formation along the banks of the Lena River in far eastern Siberia. The pillars are 150–300 metres high
© Yuri Ilyenko/TASS
Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing roughly 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water
Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing roughly 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water
Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing roughly 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water
© Denis Sleptsov/TASS
Tyatya volcano in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands
Tyatya volcano in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands
Tyatya volcano in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands
© Vladislav Titov/TASS
Valley of Geysers, a geyser field on Kamchatka Peninsula, the second largest concentration of geysers in the world
Valley of Geysers, a geyser field on Kamchatka Peninsula, the second largest concentration of geysers in the world
Valley of Geysers, a geyser field on Kamchatka Peninsula, the second largest concentration of geysers in the world
© Nikolai Malyshev/TASS
Kuthiny Baty, bizarre pumice cliffs, located about 4 kilometers from the source of the Ozernaya River (Lake Kurilskoye) in Kamchatka
Kuthiny Baty, bizarre pumice cliffs, located about 4 kilometers from the source of the Ozernaya River (Lake Kurilskoye) in Kamchatka
Kuthiny Baty, bizarre pumice cliffs, located about 4 kilometers from the source of the Ozernaya River (Lake Kurilskoye) in Kamchatka
© wikipedia.org/Igor Shpilenok
Dancing Forest, a pine forest on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad Oblast, noted for its unusually twisted trees. The trees in the Dancing Forest are twisted into several patterns, such as rings, hearts and convoluted spirals bending to the ground
Dancing Forest, a pine forest on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad Oblast, noted for its unusually twisted trees. The trees in the Dancing Forest are twisted into several patterns, such as rings, hearts and convoluted spirals bending to the ground
Dancing Forest, a pine forest on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad Oblast, noted for its unusually twisted trees. The trees in the Dancing Forest are twisted into several patterns, such as rings, hearts and convoluted spirals bending to the ground
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
© Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS
Avacha Bay, a Pacific Ocean bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Photo: Tri Brata (Tree brothers) rocks at the entrance to the Avacha Bay
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Ruskeala marble mine park in Sortavala, the Republic of Karelia
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS
Lake Teletskoye in the Altai mountains
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Lena Pillars, a natural rock formation along the banks of the Lena River in far eastern Siberia. The pillars are 150–300 metres high
© Yuri Ilyenko/TASS
Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing roughly 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water
© Denis Sleptsov/TASS
Tyatya volcano in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands
© Vladislav Titov/TASS
Valley of Geysers, a geyser field on Kamchatka Peninsula, the second largest concentration of geysers in the world
© Nikolai Malyshev/TASS
Kuthiny Baty, bizarre pumice cliffs, located about 4 kilometers from the source of the Ozernaya River (Lake Kurilskoye) in Kamchatka
© wikipedia.org/Igor Shpilenok
Dancing Forest, a pine forest on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad Oblast, noted for its unusually twisted trees. The trees in the Dancing Forest are twisted into several patterns, such as rings, hearts and convoluted spirals bending to the ground
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 annually. It was designated by the UN General Assembly in 1972 to encourage awareness and action to protect the environment. The theme of this years’ Word Environment Day is to reconnect with nature and urges us to get out, witness the nature and take an action to preserve it. See the selection of Russia's natural wonders worth visiting

Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
