Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you

Dancing Forest, a pine forest on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad Oblast, noted for its unusually twisted trees. The trees in the Dancing Forest are twisted into several patterns, such as rings, hearts and convoluted spirals bending to the ground © Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Kuthiny Baty, bizarre pumice cliffs, located about 4 kilometers from the source of the Ozernaya River (Lake Kurilskoye) in Kamchatka © wikipedia.org/Igor Shpilenok

Valley of Geysers, a geyser field on Kamchatka Peninsula, the second largest concentration of geysers in the world © Nikolai Malyshev/TASS

Tyatya volcano in the northeastern part of Kunashir Island, one of Kuril Islands © Vladislav Titov/TASS

Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing roughly 20% of the world's unfrozen surface fresh water © Denis Sleptsov/TASS

Lena Pillars, a natural rock formation along the banks of the Lena River in far eastern Siberia. The pillars are 150–300 metres high © Yuri Ilyenko/TASS

Ruskeala marble mine park in Sortavala, the Republic of Karelia © Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Avacha Bay, a Pacific Ocean bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Photo: Tri Brata (Tree brothers) rocks at the entrance to the Avacha Bay © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula © Denis Kozhevnikov/TASS

