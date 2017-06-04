Polina Bogusevich to represent Russia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest - press service

Six people died in terrorist acts in London - policeWorld June 04, 6:59
Casualties present as result of London Bridge incident - BBC citing policeWorld June 04, 1:55
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-AssadWorld June 03, 23:20
Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy June 03, 19:06
Russia’s economic policy no longer depends on oil prices - Economic Development MinisterBusiness & Economy June 03, 17:58
More than 380 agreements were signed at SPIEF-2017 for 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln)Business & Economy June 03, 16:11
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC dealBusiness & Economy June 03, 15:18
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025Military & Defense June 03, 14:52
Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017Business & Economy June 03, 14:47
SEVASTOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Thirteen-year old Polina Bogusevich from Moscow will represent Russia this year at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to take place in Georgia this fall, press service of Artek international children’s center said on Saturday.
"Polina Bogusevich will represent Russia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Georgia," Artek press service said.
21 young performers took place at the final qualification.
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is the annual international television song contest with participating children in the age up to 15.