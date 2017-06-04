Polina Bogusevich to represent Russia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest - press service

SEVASTOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Thirteen-year old Polina Bogusevich from Moscow will represent Russia this year at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to take place in Georgia this fall, press service of Artek international children’s center said on Saturday.

"Polina Bogusevich will represent Russia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Georgia," Artek press service said.

21 young performers took place at the final qualification.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is the annual international television song contest with participating children in the age up to 15.