This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon

Society & Culture
June 02, 16:56 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russia's president Vladimir Putin meets with children at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Paris, France, May 29
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, Russian model Natalia Vodianova and British model Naomi Campbell take part in the first Running Hearts charity race held by Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow's Sparrow Hills area, Russia, May 28
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Flying a huge whale-shaped kite during the 2017 Colourful Sky kite festival in Moscow's Tsaritsyno Park, Russia, May 27
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the City Hall, Palazzo degli Elefanti, in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, May 26
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for the movie 'The Square' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 28
© EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A fallen traffic light on a crossroads seen in central Moscow after a heavy storm, Russia, May 29
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A Dachshund dog seen during the 6th Dachshund parade marking St Petersburg City Day in the garden of the Russian Academy of Arts on Vasilyevsky Island in central St Petersburg, Russia, May 27
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Four women wait at a bus stop in front of an advertising poster for swimwear and beach wear in Madrid, Spain, May 27
© AP Photo/Paul White
An Afghan boy works at a workshop on the International Children's Day, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 1
© EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari and his German teammate Sebastian Vettel in action in front of the harbor during the 2017 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 28
© EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
A man injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, Afghanistan, May 31
© EPA/JAWAD JALALI
Mud and slush cover the slope at the site of a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, May 29
© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
An eight-year-old female elephant named Saen Dao dives with a Thai mahout inside a glass panel swimming pool at Khao Kheow Zoo, Thailand, June 1
© EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Performance artist Annie Saunders performs "Cleaning", as part of Times Square Arts and the World Science Festival's Science in the Square, featuring free activities, demonstrations, and installations aimed at giving the public a greater understanding and appreciation of our ever-changing planet, in New York, USA, May 31
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Festivalgoers look on an art installation as it is burning during the Israel Midburn Festival in the Negev desert southern Israel, May 31
© EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Russia's president Vladimir Putin meets with children at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Paris, France, May 29
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, Russian model Natalia Vodianova and British model Naomi Campbell take part in the first Running Hearts charity race held by Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow's Sparrow Hills area, Russia, May 28
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Flying a huge whale-shaped kite during the 2017 Colourful Sky kite festival in Moscow's Tsaritsyno Park, Russia, May 27
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the City Hall, Palazzo degli Elefanti, in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, May 26
© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Swedish director Ruben Ostlund reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for the movie 'The Square' during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 28
© EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A fallen traffic light on a crossroads seen in central Moscow after a heavy storm, Russia, May 29
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A Dachshund dog seen during the 6th Dachshund parade marking St Petersburg City Day in the garden of the Russian Academy of Arts on Vasilyevsky Island in central St Petersburg, Russia, May 27
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Four women wait at a bus stop in front of an advertising poster for swimwear and beach wear in Madrid, Spain, May 27
© AP Photo/Paul White
An Afghan boy works at a workshop on the International Children's Day, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, June 1
© EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari and his German teammate Sebastian Vettel in action in front of the harbor during the 2017 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 28
© EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
A man injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, Afghanistan, May 31
© EPA/JAWAD JALALI
Mud and slush cover the slope at the site of a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, May 29
© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
An eight-year-old female elephant named Saen Dao dives with a Thai mahout inside a glass panel swimming pool at Khao Kheow Zoo, Thailand, June 1
© EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Performance artist Annie Saunders performs "Cleaning", as part of Times Square Arts and the World Science Festival's Science in the Square, featuring free activities, demonstrations, and installations aimed at giving the public a greater understanding and appreciation of our ever-changing planet, in New York, USA, May 31
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Festivalgoers look on an art installation as it is burning during the Israel Midburn Festival in the Negev desert southern Israel, May 31
© EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Cannes Film Festival's closing night, violent storm in Moscow, deadly attack in Kabul and 'Running Hearts' charity race organized by Russian supermodel Natalia Vodyanova. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

