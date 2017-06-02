Back to Main page
Filmmaker Emir Kusturica injured in car accident in Serbia — paper

Society & Culture
June 02, 4:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kusturica and his driver were hospitalized

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Acclaimed Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica was injured in a car accident on a highway linking Belgrade and the city of Cacak, the Serbian edition of Switzerland’s Blic tabloid reported.

According to the paper, the filmmaker’s car swerved from the road.

Kusturica and his driver received first aid on site and were hospitalized.

