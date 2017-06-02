Filmmaker Emir Kusturica injured in car accident in Serbia — paper

Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 4:41
MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Acclaimed Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica was injured in a car accident on a highway linking Belgrade and the city of Cacak, the Serbian edition of Switzerland’s Blic tabloid reported.
According to the paper, the filmmaker’s car swerved from the road.
Kusturica and his driver received first aid on site and were hospitalized.