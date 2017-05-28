Russian consulate confirms that three Russians were injured in road accident in Antalya

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Turkey’s Antalya has confirmed reports that the three persons hurt in a road accident in Antalya are Russian nationals.

"Three Russian women were hurt in a road accident with a tourist minibus. They received minor injuries. By now, they have been released from hospital," a spokesman for the consulate told TASS on Sunday.

The accident took place near Alanya in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya. The minibus with tourists was moving from Cappadocia to Alanya.