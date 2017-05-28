Russian consulate confirms that three Russians were injured in road accident in Antalya

Russia’s Zvyagintsev wins Jury Prize at 70th Cannes Film Festival with his LovelessSociety & Culture May 28, 21:32
Three Russian tourists hurt is road accident with tourist minibus in TurkeySociety & Culture May 28, 18:58
Some 40,000 cyclists taking part in Moscow cycle paradeSociety & Culture May 28, 18:33
Corporation Irkut: MS-21 first flight performed in routine modeBusiness & Economy May 28, 16:54
Ukrainian military launch more than 180 shells, mines on Donetsk within one dayWorld May 28, 16:36
Minister: Russia may supply 1,000 MC-21 planes to 2037Business & Economy May 28, 14:42
Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 28, 11:45
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight - sourceBusiness & Economy May 28, 11:00
Putin congratulates Border Guards on their professional holidayMilitary & Defense May 28, 10:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Turkey’s Antalya has confirmed reports that the three persons hurt in a road accident in Antalya are Russian nationals.
"Three Russian women were hurt in a road accident with a tourist minibus. They received minor injuries. By now, they have been released from hospital," a spokesman for the consulate told TASS on Sunday.
The accident took place near Alanya in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya. The minibus with tourists was moving from Cappadocia to Alanya.