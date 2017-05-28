Back to Main page
Three Russian tourists hurt is road accident with tourist minibus in Turkey

May 28, 18:58 UTC+3

The three injured tourists were taken to hospital

© EPA/SEDAT SUNA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Three Russian tourists were hurt in a road accident involving a tourist minibus in Turkey’s Antalya, Dogan News Agency said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the accident took place at 15:00 local time. There were a guide and nine tourists, including a child, in the minibus. The three injured tourists were taken to hospital.

