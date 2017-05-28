Back to Main page
Some 40,000 cyclists taking part in Moscow cycle parade

Society & Culture
May 28, 18:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the authorities, a column of about 40,000 cyclists aged from ten to 78 took a lap around Moscow’s central Garden Ring

© Kirill Zykov/AGN "Moscow"

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. About 40,000 people from all around Russia took part in Russia’s largest cycling parade in Moscow on Sunday, the press service of Moscow’s department of transport said.

"Over the recent years, Moscow cycling parades have been bringing together tens of thousands of cyclists. Today’s event was a record-breaking one in terms of the number of participants," Maxim Liksutov, a deputy Mayor of Moscow, said.

According to the authorities, a column of about 40,000 cyclists aged from ten to 78 took a lap around Moscow’s central Garden Ring. Among participants were officials from the Russian transport ministry, Moscow’s city government and administrations of neighboring regions.

The event was organized by Moscow’s department of transport and the Let’s Bike It! project in support of the development of the city cycle infrastructure, it is intended to improve road safety.

This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree
10
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
