Patriarch Kirill I sends condolences to Coptic Church over terrorist act in Egypt

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I on Friday send condolences to Pope Tawadros II, the supreme hierarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria in connection with an attack on a tour bus in Egypt's Minya Governorate that took away the lives of 28 people, the press service of Moscow Patriarchate said.

"I was extremely saddened by the reports on a new terrorist attack, which targeted Egyptian Christians," Kirill I said in his message. "The cowardly attack victimized totally innocent people, icnluding children, who were en route to an antique monastery for gratuitous work and prayer."

"Please accept our msot sincere condolences in connection with the tragedy and please convey the words of heartfelt consolation to the families and friends of the victims and the to entire people of Egypt," the message said. "I do hope the Egyptians will not let whatever forces to rock peace and concord in the country."

On Friday morning, an armed grouping assaulted a bug carrying Coptic Christians to St Samuel's monastery in Minya Governorate. Most of the pilgrims were adolescents. The Coptic Cultural Center said only three of them survived while the rest were killed.

Egyptian Healthcare Ministry said 28 people were killed in the terrorist act and about thirty others received wounds. Father Aramiya, the head of the Coptic Cultural Center said thirty-five Christians were killed in the attack.