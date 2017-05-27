Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Patriarch Kirill I sends condolences to Coptic Church over terrorist act in Egypt

Society & Culture
May 27, 1:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The cowardly attack victimized totally innocent people, icnluding children, who were en route to an antique monastery for gratuitous work and prayer," Kirill I said in his message

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I on Friday send condolences to Pope Tawadros II, the supreme hierarch of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria in connection with an attack on a tour bus in Egypt's Minya Governorate that took away the lives of 28 people, the press service of Moscow Patriarchate said.

"I was extremely saddened by the reports on a new terrorist attack, which targeted Egyptian Christians," Kirill I said in his message. "The cowardly attack victimized totally innocent people, icnluding children, who were en route to an antique monastery for gratuitous work and prayer."

"Please accept our msot sincere condolences in connection with the tragedy and please convey the words of heartfelt consolation to the families and friends of the victims and the to entire people of Egypt," the message said. "I do hope the Egyptians will not let whatever forces to rock peace and concord in the country."

On Friday morning, an armed grouping assaulted a bug carrying Coptic Christians to St Samuel's monastery in Minya Governorate. Most of the pilgrims were adolescents. The Coptic Cultural Center said only three of them survived while the rest were killed.

Egyptian Healthcare Ministry said 28 people were killed in the terrorist act and about thirty others received wounds. Father Aramiya, the head of the Coptic Cultural Center said thirty-five Christians were killed in the attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree
10
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
2
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis
3
Russia working on advanced air defense system
4
Russian defence satellites put into designated orbit
5
Moscow comments on Tallinn’s move to expel Russian diplomats
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russia's Black Sea Fleet holds drills in Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Реклама