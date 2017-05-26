Back to Main page
First out of four IS members detained in Moscow arrested for 2 months

Society & Culture
May 26, 17:17 UTC+3

Four members of the terrorist group were detained in Moscow on May 25

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court has arrested for two months Mukhammadyusuf Ashurov, a 21-year-old native of Tajikistan detained on Thursday as the first suspect in the Moscow terror attack plot, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"I order to grant the investigator’s petition to choose an arrest for two months, i.e. until July 25 for Ashurov as a measure of restraint," the judge read out the verdict.

The court’s sitting took no more than 15 minutes, during which the judge studied the investigator’s petition while the sides briefly stated their positions. Ashurov who was hiding his face with a medical mask said he did not object to the arrest.

FSB detains four Islamic State suspects for plotting terror attacks

The investigator pointed out in his petition that Ashurov had the skills of conspiracy and counteraction to law-enforcement agencies.

"I’m requesting for choosing an arrest as a measure of restraint," the investigator said, referring to the written case files. The prosecutor and Ashurov’s defense also spoke for choosing an arrest as a measure of restraint.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court is examining on Friday the investigator’s petition for arresting four suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) who were detained in the Russian capital on Thursday.

As the press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Thursday, four members of the terrorist group were detained in Moscow on May 25. The terrorist group comprised citizens of Russia and Central Asian countries who were plotting terror attacks with the use of improvised explosives at transport infrastructure facilities in the Russian capital.

The terrorist group that was part of the IS was directed from the territory of Syria. According to the FSB’s data, during the search operations at the detainees’ living places, the security officers uncovered a laboratory for making explosives, an improvised explosive device with striking elements ready for use and components for its production.

The FSB officers also found automatic rifles, ammunition, grenades, literature and video records of extremist and terrorist nature.

Terrorism Islamic State Fight against terrorism
