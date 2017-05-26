Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree

Society & Culture
May 26, 17:45 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_947799.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_947799.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_947799.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_947799.sliderLength-1}}
Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24
Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24
Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Orthodox believers venerate fragments of St Nicholas' relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, May 22
Orthodox believers venerate fragments of St Nicholas' relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, May 22
Orthodox believers venerate fragments of St Nicholas' relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, May 22
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, May 21
Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, May 21
Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, May 21
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 24
Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 24
Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 24
© Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad at the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, Russia, May 25
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad at the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, Russia, May 25
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad at the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, Russia, May 25
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stands with children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stands with children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stands with children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20
© Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
A French soldier adjusts the helmet of French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the take off with a military helicopter during his visit to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, May 19
A French soldier adjusts the helmet of French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the take off with a military helicopter during his visit to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, May 19
A French soldier adjusts the helmet of French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the take off with a military helicopter during his visit to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, May 19
© Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg smiles as he is introduced before being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, May 25
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg smiles as he is introduced before being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, May 25
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg smiles as he is introduced before being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, May 25
© AP Photo/Steven Senne
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, USA, May 21
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, USA, May 21
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, USA, May 21
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Women cry after placing flowers in a square in central Manchester after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert, Britain, May 24
Women cry after placing flowers in a square in central Manchester after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert, Britain, May 24
Women cry after placing flowers in a square in central Manchester after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert, Britain, May 24
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23
Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23
Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23
© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Lead singer Steven Tyler of the American rock band Aerosmith performs onstage at the Olimpiysky Arena as part of their 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' 2017 European Tour, Moscow, May 23
Lead singer Steven Tyler of the American rock band Aerosmith performs onstage at the Olimpiysky Arena as part of their 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' 2017 European Tour, Moscow, May 23
Lead singer Steven Tyler of the American rock band Aerosmith performs onstage at the Olimpiysky Arena as part of their 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' 2017 European Tour, Moscow, May 23
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Members of the 'Les Ballet de Montecarlo' perform during a rehearsal of the play 'Cinderella' at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo theater in Bogota, Colombia, May 24
Members of the 'Les Ballet de Montecarlo' perform during a rehearsal of the play 'Cinderella' at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo theater in Bogota, Colombia, May 24
Members of the 'Les Ballet de Montecarlo' perform during a rehearsal of the play 'Cinderella' at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo theater in Bogota, Colombia, May 24
© EPA/IVAN VALENCIA
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, offshore from Sochi's Sport Inn hotel, Russia, May 21
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, offshore from Sochi's Sport Inn hotel, Russia, May 21
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, offshore from Sochi's Sport Inn hotel, Russia, May 21
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
St. Petersburg mass choir gives a concert to mark Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture, in St Petersburg's Palace Square, Russia, May 24
St. Petersburg mass choir gives a concert to mark Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture, in St Petersburg's Palace Square, Russia, May 24
St. Petersburg mass choir gives a concert to mark Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture, in St Petersburg's Palace Square, Russia, May 24
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Editors choice
Hotel Ukraina and Novoarbatsky Bridge in Moscow, 1963
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow May 25, 15:39
The Magic Flut by the Komische Oper Berlin
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow May 24, 18:44
Su-27 is a twin-engine supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed by Sukhoi. Photo: Su-27 fighter jet, 1989
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight May 24, 17:19
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad May 23, 18:41
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22 May 23, 9:18
Milex-2017 military exhibition in Minsk
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show May 22, 16:54
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947799'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_947799'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Orthodox believers venerate fragments of St Nicholas' relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, May 22
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, May 21
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 24
© Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad at the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, Russia, May 25
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stands with children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20
© Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
A French soldier adjusts the helmet of French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the take off with a military helicopter during his visit to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, May 19
© Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg smiles as he is introduced before being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, May 25
© AP Photo/Steven Senne
Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, USA, May 21
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Women cry after placing flowers in a square in central Manchester after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert, Britain, May 24
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23
© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Lead singer Steven Tyler of the American rock band Aerosmith performs onstage at the Olimpiysky Arena as part of their 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' 2017 European Tour, Moscow, May 23
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Members of the 'Les Ballet de Montecarlo' perform during a rehearsal of the play 'Cinderella' at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo theater in Bogota, Colombia, May 24
© EPA/IVAN VALENCIA
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, offshore from Sochi's Sport Inn hotel, Russia, May 21
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
St. Petersburg mass choir gives a concert to mark Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture, in St Petersburg's Palace Square, Russia, May 24
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

US President Donald Trump's Vatican visit, St. Nicholas' relics in Moscow, Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard degree and other best photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree
10
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
2
Russia may increase spending on military bases abroad
3
Estonian Foreign Ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
4
Lavrov praises Eurasian integration projects
5
Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'
6
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisis
7
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
TOP STORIES
Реклама