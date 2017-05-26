This week in photos: Trump with Pope, St Nicholas relics in Moscow and Zuckerberg's degree

Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22 May 23, 9:18

US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad May 23, 18:41

Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight

Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight May 24, 17:19

International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow

International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow May 24, 18:44

Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow

Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow May 25, 15:39

St. Petersburg mass choir gives a concert to mark Day of Slavic Written Language and Culture, in St Petersburg's Palace Square, Russia, May 24 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, offshore from Sochi's Sport Inn hotel, Russia, May 21 © Artur Lebedev/TASS

Members of the 'Les Ballet de Montecarlo' perform during a rehearsal of the play 'Cinderella' at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo theater in Bogota, Colombia, May 24 © EPA/IVAN VALENCIA

Lead singer Steven Tyler of the American rock band Aerosmith performs onstage at the Olimpiysky Arena as part of their 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' 2017 European Tour, Moscow, May 23 © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 23 © AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Women cry after placing flowers in a square in central Manchester after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert, Britain, May 24 © AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, USA, May 21 © AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg smiles as he is introduced before being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, May 25 © AP Photo/Steven Senne

A French soldier adjusts the helmet of French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the take off with a military helicopter during his visit to the troops of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, northern Mali, May 19 © Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge stands with children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, May 20 © Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photograph with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad at the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow, Russia, May 25 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Actresses Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, France, May 24 © Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Russian Orthodox believers gather to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, May 21 © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Orthodox believers venerate fragments of St Nicholas' relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, May 22 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Ivanka Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis, Vatican, May 24 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

© Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

© Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

© Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP

© AP Photo/Steven Senne

© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

© EPA/IVAN VALENCIA

© Artur Lebedev/TASS