Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — survey

Society & Culture
May 26, 7:35 UTC+3 NEW-YORK

According to the research, North Korea (93%), Iran (80%) and Syria (76%) are viewed as America’s top three enemies

Share
1 pages in this article
© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW-YORK, May 26. /TASS/. The majority of US residents consider Russia an enemy of the US rather than an ally, but are convinced that President Donald Trump thinks otherwise, a Fox News survey shows.

The respondents of the national poll were asked to label a list of countries as either an ally or an enemy. According to the research, North Korea (93%), Iran (80%) and Syria (76%) are viewed as America’s top three enemies.

The poll also asked voters how, in their opinion, president Trump viewed Russia. Nearly three-quarters (73%) believe the US leader sees Moscow as an ally and 20% think Trump considers Russia an adversary.

The poll was conducted on May 21-23 among over 1,000 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
2
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
3
Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representative
4
Head of Gazprom meets with Iranian Oil Minister
5
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
6
Soviet 'worker and peasant girl' statue for 1937 World's Fair marks 80th anniversary
7
Project to build road from Kolyma to Anadyr drawn up
TOP STORIES
Реклама