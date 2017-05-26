Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — survey

Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — surveySociety & Culture May 26, 7:35
NEW-YORK, May 26. /TASS/. The majority of US residents consider Russia an enemy of the US rather than an ally, but are convinced that President Donald Trump thinks otherwise, a Fox News survey shows.
The respondents of the national poll were asked to label a list of countries as either an ally or an enemy. According to the research, North Korea (93%), Iran (80%) and Syria (76%) are viewed as America’s top three enemies.
The poll also asked voters how, in their opinion, president Trump viewed Russia. Nearly three-quarters (73%) believe the US leader sees Moscow as an ally and 20% think Trump considers Russia an adversary.
The poll was conducted on May 21-23 among over 1,000 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide.