Over 500 people lost their homes in wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Territory

KRASNOYARSK, May 25. /TASS/. More than 500 people have lost their homes in large-scale wildfires in Russian Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory, Gennady Klimik, a spokesman for the Krasnoyarsk Territory governor, told TASS on Thursday.

"According to verified data, fires destroyed 130 houses in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, leaving 533 people, including 67 children, homeless. The death of two people has been confirmed," he said.

On Wednesday, governor Viktor Tolokonsky cut short his trip to Moscow and returned to Krasnoyarsk.

Most hit by fires are the towns of Lesosibirsk and Kansk, and the settlements in the Nizhneinshagsky and Biryulyussky districts. Two people died in fire in Kansk.