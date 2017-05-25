Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 500 people lost their homes in wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Territory

Society & Culture
May 25, 5:56 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

On Wednesday, governor Viktor Tolokonsky cut short his trip to Moscow and returned to Krasnoyarsk

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, May 25. /TASS/. More than 500 people have lost their homes in large-scale wildfires in Russian Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory, Gennady Klimik, a spokesman for the Krasnoyarsk Territory governor, told TASS on Thursday.

"According to verified data, fires destroyed 130 houses in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, leaving 533 people, including 67 children, homeless. The death of two people has been confirmed," he said.

On Wednesday, governor Viktor Tolokonsky cut short his trip to Moscow and returned to Krasnoyarsk.

Most hit by fires are the towns of Lesosibirsk and Kansk, and the settlements in the Nizhneinshagsky and Biryulyussky districts. Two people died in fire in Kansk.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
2
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
3
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
4
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
7
Russian Navy to get seven advanced nuclear submarines by 2021
TOP STORIES
Реклама