Team from Russia’s ITMO University wins ICPC world programming contest

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A team of students of the St. Petersburg ITMO (Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics) University have won its seventh victory at the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), the ITMO University’s press service said on Thursday.

The ACM ICPC finals were held in Rapid City, South Dakota, USA.

"The ITMO team was the quickest to find right solutions to ten out of 12 tasks," the press service said, adding that the university has retained its status of a record holder in terms of the number of victories in this programming contest.

According to ICPC organizers, the ITMO team was followed by the team from the University of Warsaw. The Seoul National University was third. The team from the St. Petersburg University, which won the 2016 contest, finished fourth in 2017.

Russia was represented by 13 teams from various regions, including St. Petersburg (three teams), Moscow (three teams), Novosibirsk, Saratov, Tomsk, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Perm, and Petrozavodsk.

The ICPC (ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest) is the world’s most prestigious university sports programming competition, dating back to 1970 with the first Finals in 1976. Since 1977, competitions have been held under the umbrella of the Association for Computing Machinery, or ACM. Tens of thousands of students from around the globe compete each year to advance in the ICPC World Finals. Only about 100 teams make it.