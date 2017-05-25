Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Team from Russia’s ITMO University wins ICPC world programming contest

Society & Culture
May 25, 5:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ACM ICPC finals were held in Rapid City, South Dakota, USA

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A team of students of the St. Petersburg ITMO (Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics) University have won its seventh victory at the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), the ITMO University’s press service said on Thursday.

The ACM ICPC finals were held in Rapid City, South Dakota, USA.

"The ITMO team was the quickest to find right solutions to ten out of 12 tasks," the press service said, adding that the university has retained its status of a record holder in terms of the number of victories in this programming contest.

According to ICPC organizers, the ITMO team was followed by the team from the University of Warsaw. The Seoul National University was third. The team from the St. Petersburg University, which won the 2016 contest, finished fourth in 2017.

Russia was represented by 13 teams from various regions, including St. Petersburg (three teams), Moscow (three teams), Novosibirsk, Saratov, Tomsk, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Perm, and Petrozavodsk.

The ICPC (ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest) is the world’s most prestigious university sports programming competition, dating back to 1970 with the first Finals in 1976. Since 1977, competitions have been held under the umbrella of the Association for Computing Machinery, or ACM. Tens of thousands of students from around the globe compete each year to advance in the ICPC World Finals. Only about 100 teams make it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
2
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
3
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
4
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
7
Russian Navy to get seven advanced nuclear submarines by 2021
TOP STORIES
Реклама