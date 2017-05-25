Wildfires localized on area of 31 hectares in Krasnoyarsk Territory’s Lesosibirsk

KRASNOYARSK, May 25. /TASS/. Fires in the town of Lesosibirsk, Russia’s Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory, have been localized on an overall area of 31 hectares, firefighting operations involve some 150 men, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said on Thursday.

"Firefighting operation continues in timber industry enterprises in the town of Lesosibirsk. The operation involves 143 firefighters, 12 fire engines and one train. All beds of fire have been localized on an area of 31 hectares - lumber waste, finished products and round wood stacks," the spokesman said.

"The fire destroyed a private wood mill, big enterprises were not damaged," a spokesman for the town administration told TASS.

According to earlier reports, Lesosibirsk is one of the populated localities that have been most hit by wildfires, which destroyed a number of dwelling houses. Wildfires also were reported in the town of Kansk, where two people died in fire, and the settlements of Malaya Ket and Tilitech. Fires in Kansk and Malaya Ket were extinguished by Wednesday evening.

Lesosibirsk is a big industrial center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory with a population of 90,000. It is home to many wood mills and timber enterprises.