Eighty years since assembly of legendary Soviet monument at 1937 World’s Fair in Paris

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Exactly on this day eighty years ago, workers at the World’s Fair 1937 in Paris completed assembly of a landmark sample of Soviet monumental sculpture that was destined to become the emblem of a whole era in Soviet/Russian culture, arts, ideology, urban development, and other spheres.

Designed by Vera Mukhina, the ‘Worker and Peasant Woman’ was installed at the USSR’s pavilion at the fair. Made of stainless steel, the factory worker and the collective farm woman were proudly holding a hammer and a sickle over their heads.

From foot to the edge of the sickle, the sculptural composition was 24.5 meters high and it offered an instance of a brilliant combination of the socialist realistic style and art deco.

Upon the end of the World’s Fair, the composition was disassembled and moved to Moscow where it re-emerged near the territory of the All-Union Agricultural Exhibition. The latter turned into the All-Union Exhibition of Economic Achievements (VDNKh) and the All-Russia Exhibition Center in subsequent decades.

The Worker and Peasant Woman was designed specially for the Soviet pavilion at the World’s Fair. The idea came from Boris Iofan, one of the grand men of Soviet architecture and city planning who produced the design of the very same pavilion in Paris. He also went down in history as the author of the abortive Palace of the Soviets in Moscow.

Iofan proposed a two-figure composition from metal that would feature a young man and a young woman holding the hammer and the sickle at the height of the raised hand as the symbol of a union between the factory working class and the collectivized Soviet peasantry.

Sculptor Vera Mukhina, whose works had already appeared at international displays, won the competition for the right to design the monument. Her sculpture of a collective farm woman was the central exhibit of the Soviet pavilion at the 19th biennale in Venice in 1934.

Mukhina altered Iofan’s design by adding dynamism and an air of loftiness to it. She imparted a thrust-forward posture to the figures and furnished the woman with a 30-meters-long scarf.

She said the sculpture was to express "a robust and overpowering drive that characterizes our entire country." Also, she chose stainless steel as the material for the weight-bearing frame and external panels.

The authorities commissioned development of the 48-tonne steel frame of the sculptural group to Stalmost factory in Moscow. The works, which the factory conducted without a stop, took almost half a year. Eventually, the sculpture was dismantled, placed into twenty-eight cargo coaches and consigned for France.

Reassembly of the grandiose sculptural ensemble in Paris took eleven days. The plot of land only 30 meters wide added more complexity to the task. The workers assembled 46 fragments all in all.

The sculpture was placed on a 34-meter pedestal in the pavilion - right in front of the pavilion of Nazi Germany, which had the form of a 60-meters-high tower with an eagle and the swastika at the top.

Contention of the two pavilions, two ideological systems and achievements of the two countries was one of the distinct features of the World’s Fair in 1937 and Mukhina’s masterpiece received a Grand Prix.

Mukhina was not allowed to attend the dismantling of the sculpture after the closure of the fair. The disassembly team damaged it seriously and its restoration required another two years.

In 1939, the authorities put up the Worker and Peasant Woman by the northern entrance to the All-Union Agricultural Exhibition on a ten-meters-high platform, which Mukhina called somewhat derisively ‘a stump’. Several decades later, a reassembled pavilion named ‘Moscow’ rose up behind the sculpture. It was designed for another event in the World’s Fairs series - Expo’67 in Montreal.

Vera Mukhina asked the government on a number of occasions to put the monument on to a taller platform that would be similar to the one, on which it premiered in Paris. In fact, her dreams went much farther than the pedestal - she imagined the Worker and Peasant Woman stranding somewhere at the meanders of the Moskva River or hovering over the Sparrow Hills, which was the highest geographic point on the then outskirts of Moscow City.

Still her appeals fell on deaf ears and the monument remained towering by the northern entrance of the Agricultural Exhibition.

In 1941, Soviet government distinguished Mukhina’s work with a Stalin Prize, the highest of prizes in the country at the time.

Over the eighty years of its history the Worker and Peasant Woman earned the status of a major emblem of the Soviet era and the City of Moscow. It also became the logo of the USSR’s largest filming studio, Mosfilm. It appeared in the function for the first time in 1947 in the comedy ‘Spring’ directed by Georgy Alexandrov. In the logo, the monument was placed against the background of the Spassky Tower of Kremlin.

In 2003, Moscow City government passed a decision to reconstruct the sculpture because of corrosion of the weight-bearing frame and the surface of the composition. The monument was dismantled into 40 structural elements and taken to the Central Research Institute of Building Constructions.

Specialists had to replace 250 of the 6,000 steel sheets and to manufacture a new frame, since destruction of attachment devices had reached 80%

The sculpture returned to its original position by the northern entrance of the All-Russia Exhibition Center on November 28, 2009. Now it stands on a new 34.5-meters-tall pedestal in line with the Mukhina’s original idea. Located inside the pedestal is the Worker and Peasant Woman exhibition.