Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Federal action level state of emergency imposed in three Russia regions

Society & Culture
May 25, 2:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The wildfire situation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk region deteriorated dramatically on Wednesday due to the hot weather and strong winds

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A federal action level state of emergency has been imposed in Russia’s Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk region over wildfires and in the southern Stavropol Territory over torrential rains, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said on Thursday.

"Over a federal-scale emergency situation, the working group of the government commission on emergencies situation imposed a state of emergency in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Territories and in the Irkutsk region with a Federal Action Level from May 24," a ministry’s spokesman said, adding that such action level makes it possible for the constituent regions to use reserves and resources from the federal center to deal with the aftermaths of the emergency situation.

The wildfire situation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk region deteriorated dramatically on Wednesday due to the hot weather and strong winds. Ten populated localities were hit by wildfires, as many as 144 dwelling houses burned down, two persons died. The most difficult situation is in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where wildfires destroyed 129 houses, most of them in the towns of Kansk and Lesosibirsk. Meanwhile, firefighters saved more than 5,200 dwelling houses from fire.

Meanwhile, Russia’s southern Stavropol Territory has been hit by incessant torrential rains. According to the emergencies ministry, as many as 333 dwelling houses and 866 household plots with an overall population of more than 1,300 people were flooded by midnight.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
2
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
3
Chisinau says border issue cannot be subject of 5+2 talks on Transnistrian settlement
4
Russian lawmaker comments on US decision to end military subsidies to Ukraine
5
Europe wants agt with RF to contain provisions beyond WTO obligations-FM
6
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
7
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
TOP STORIES
Реклама