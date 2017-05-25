Federal action level state of emergency imposed in three Russia regions

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A federal action level state of emergency has been imposed in Russia’s Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk region over wildfires and in the southern Stavropol Territory over torrential rains, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said on Thursday.

"Over a federal-scale emergency situation, the working group of the government commission on emergencies situation imposed a state of emergency in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Territories and in the Irkutsk region with a Federal Action Level from May 24," a ministry’s spokesman said, adding that such action level makes it possible for the constituent regions to use reserves and resources from the federal center to deal with the aftermaths of the emergency situation.

The wildfire situation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk region deteriorated dramatically on Wednesday due to the hot weather and strong winds. Ten populated localities were hit by wildfires, as many as 144 dwelling houses burned down, two persons died. The most difficult situation is in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, where wildfires destroyed 129 houses, most of them in the towns of Kansk and Lesosibirsk. Meanwhile, firefighters saved more than 5,200 dwelling houses from fire.

Meanwhile, Russia’s southern Stavropol Territory has been hit by incessant torrential rains. According to the emergencies ministry, as many as 333 dwelling houses and 866 household plots with an overall population of more than 1,300 people were flooded by midnight.